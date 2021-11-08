Universal credit payment dates for Christmas 2021 confirmed for Portsmouth residents
If you receive universal credit or other kinds of benefits than you could be in line to be paid earlier over the Christmas period in 2020.
The Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) have confirmed the changes to payment dates during the festive season this year.
And for some people it could be good news – with payments arriving earlier than expected.
If payment dates fall over the weekend or on bank holidays, the DWP tends to pay benefits earlier rather than later.
Here’s what you need to know:
Universal credit
For residents of Portsmouth and the surrounding areas who receive universal credit, here are the payment dates for over Christmas:
Over Christmas
- If you are due to be paid on Christmas (December 25), you will be paid on Friday, December 24.
- If you are due to be paid on Boxing Day (December 26), you will be paid on Friday, December 24.
- If you are due to be paid on December 27, you will be paid on Friday, December 24.
- If you are due to be paid on December 28, you will be paid on Friday, December 24.
Over New Year
- If you are due to be paid on January 1, 2022, you will be paid on December 31.
- If you are due to be paid on January 2, 2022, you will be paid on December 31.
- If you are due to be paid on January 3, 2022, you will be paid on December 31.
Child Benefits
If you receive child benefits, then your payment date could change over the festive period. Here’s when you will be paid:
- If you are due to be paid on December 27, you will be paid on December 24.
- If you are due to be paid on December 28, you will be paid on December 24.
- If you are due to be paid on January 3, 2022, you will be paid on December 24.
Tax Credits
For those who receive tax credits, here is how payment dates will change over Christmas:
- If you are due to be paid on December 27, you will be paid on December 24.
- If you are due to be paid on December 28, you will be paid on December 24.
- If you are due to be paid on December 29, you will be paid on December 24.
- If you are due to be paid on January 3, 2022, you will be paid on December 31.
- If you are due to be paid on January 4, 2022, you will be paid on December 31.