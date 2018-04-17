University opens doors to build partnerships

Have your say

THE UNIVERSITY of Portsmouth is launching a new event to help local businesses.

University 2 Business (#U2B2018) will offer delegates a chance to tour the site’s equipment, facilities, ground-breaking technologies and expertise on June 5 to see how it can help them to maximise their potential.

Prior to the event, guests will be given the option to choose the events they would prefer to attend.

So far, confirmed sessions include an introduction to dispute resolution training to prepare companies for small claims court or employment tribunals, and integrating new technologies into business to manager customer relations.

University experts will host live demonstrations and workshops to show how the site’s facilities can assist firms with their own development.

Guests will also learn about the University’s previous successful business partnerships.

Lunch will be provided with a chance to network after the sessions. If you would like to attend or require more information, visit u2b2018@port.ac.uk