UPDATE: Drivers warned to avoid Portsmouth roads after gas leak

Have your say

A GAS leak is causing delays in the centre of Portsmouth.

Southern Gas Network is carrying out emergency repairs after the gas main leak was reported early this afternoon.

Cambridge Road northbound is closed from Museum Road roundabout to the junction of St Michael’s Road.

Traffic is being diverted along Museum Road and Hampshire Terrace.

Access to Winston Churchill Avenue via King Richard 1st Road is closed due to the gas repairs.

Closures are expected to be in place until Friday.

A message from the Portsmouth roads Twitter account said: ‘Expect delays, avoid area if possible.’