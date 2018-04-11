UPDATE: Unauthorised use of Historic Dockyard image was ‘innocent mistake’, says Decathlon

SPORTING retailer Decathlon has ironed out a dispute with Portsmouth Historic Dockyard after it used an image of the site ‘without official permission’.

The brand came under fire on Twitter earlier today after it released a marketing campaign bolstered by images captured at the city heritage site.

It emerged the pictures – promoting Decathlon’s May arrival at Portsmouth Retail Park – had been taken without the green light being given by the dockyard.

But the firm said the incident has now been resolved.

A spokesperson said: ‘Decathlon’s Portsmouth local team has taken an image in front of the Historic Dockyard and used it in marketing communication without official permission, which was an innocent mistake.

‘We have contacted directly Jacquie Shaw, PR manager at the Historic Dockyard and she has accepted our sincere apologies for the incident and we will compensate them for the image licence accordingly.’

The apology follow’s the dockyard’s intention to seek ‘recompense’ after the incident.

Having flagged up the image rights debacle on Twitter earlier today, Ms Shaw later tweeted: ‘Have had a very helpful conversation now, all sorted & appropriate fee paid. Best of luck with the opening! #DecathlonPortsmouth.’