Used car supermarket takes industry award

ONE of Portsmouth’s biggest and used car retailers has been honoured at an industry awards event.

Imperial Cars Supermarket in London Road, Hilsea, was named Used Car Supermarket of the Year by TV’s Wheeler Dealer, Mike Brewer, at the Car Dealer Magazine Used Car Awards in London.

The award recognises it for excellence across the board.

All nominees received a number of difficult mystery shopper visits before a panel of judges scored them against a demanding set of standards.

Imperial Car Supermarket – which has eight sites nationwide – passed with flying colours to take the accolade.

Presenting the award, Mike Brewer, said: ‘When it comes to managing a lot of stock, cars of all shapes and colours and a site that can be measured in acres rather than metres, it can be difficult to keep customers happy.

‘Imperial Cars shone in every single round of mystery shopping and truly deserve the award.’

Operations manager Neil Smith said: ‘We are absolutely delighted to have won.’