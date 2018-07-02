‘Usually I back England’: Southsea business owner from Columbia supports home team in World Cup

WITH a chance to earn a place in the quarter finals, England take on Colombia in the World Cup 2018.

Owner of Southsea Pallet Project in Albert Road, Jorge Luna grew up in Colombia and will be throwing most of his support behind his own country.

The 32-year-old said: ‘In every other game where England is playing I have backed them to win but I think for this I have to support my country.

‘But I would say it is like being between a rock and a hard place.’

Jorge will be watching the game, which kicks off at 7pm this evening on ITV, at Drift bar in Southsea.

He said: ‘I am watching with friends from England, Spain and Portugal so it is like a little Latin community but it will be great fun whoever wins.

‘That is what is so great about the World Cup, it doesn’t matter where you are from or whether your team wins everyone just gets involved and there is an amazing atmosphere.

‘Football is like a universal language and with sport everyone just gets what is happening.’

If England win the match against Colombia, Gareth Southgate’s team would go on to play Sweden or Switzerland in the quarter final.

Jorge added: ‘This World Cup has been really surprising with Germany and Argentina being knocked out so hopefully Colombia can be a good surprise and go further in the competition.’