Veg delivery service Boxxfresh merges with zero-emission cargo bike firm Zedify to save tonnes of CO2 emissions across Hampshire

VEG lovers across Hampshire can now enjoy home or office-delivered fresh fruit and vegetables with no guilt thanks two firms who have merged.

Boxxfresh, a Tichfield-based ‘pick your own’ online vegbox delivery business has come together with zero-emissions urban logistics start-up Zedify to deliver healthy foods across Portsmouth, Winchester and Southampton.

Zedify uses zero-emissions electric cargo ‘e-bikes’ and ‘e-vans’ to deliver the food and is launching in the area following an expansion across the country.

The bikes can carry 40 vegboxes on a single route, and the firm expects to save several tonnes of CO2 emissions annually from Portsmouth, Southampton and Winchester’s streets.

Boxxfresh, which was launched in 2016 by husband and wife Kelly and John Barfoot, expanded from the south coast to nationwide in July of this year.

The couple were inspired by the abundance of ‘best in class’ growers along the south coast.

Founder Kelly said: ‘Expanding from the south coast to a nationwide service was always something we hoped would happen with Boxxfresh, but it took the positive feedback from the Independent to give us the confidence boost we needed.’

After the expansion they decided to be more conscious of their environmental impact, so met with Zedify.

Jon, founder Kelly’s business partner and sustainable agriculture specialist said: ‘Locally grown fresh produce is inherently healthy, so we need to find delivery solutions to keep it that way without the food miles or faff of supermarkets. The only limit to the success of the Boxxfresh e-bike delivery service will be bringing enough new customers on board and make the service efficient. We will be talking with new customers throughout local PO postcodes to win their support for our zero-emissions service with Zedify.’

The firm was recently recognised by the Independent as one of the top three vegbox services in the UK.

It started originally as a vegetable box home delivery service, but has diversified to include other products such as fresh fruit juices and Vegbred, the UK’s first vegetable-based bread made with plant-based flour and sweet potatoes.