Vessel safety training to prevent accidents

FISHERMEN are being urged to take advantage of free safety training before the funding deadline.

Seafish, a seafood industry body, is appealing to the south east’s commercial fisherman to use the funding to learn basic training, navigation and engineering before March 31, 2018.

Head of Safety and Training at Seafish Simon Potten said: ‘Seafish has managed to secure several million pounds in funding for fishermen’s training over the last 20 years, but we can’t be sure of future funding.

‘Despite advances in the design and construction of safer fishing vessels, we are still seeing too many accidents every year and far too many serious injuries and fatalities to crew.’

Over the last 10 years there has been 3,300 accidents involving UK fishing vessels, with almost fisherman 100 losing their lives.

John, a recent attendee of one of the courses on offer, said: ‘It’s so important for fishermen to undertake training to improve safety onboard.

To apply for funding, visit seafish.co.uk/training.