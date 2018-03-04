Views on plan for £1bn electricity cable ‘will be heard’

COMMUNITY concerns over controversial plans to build a billion-pound interconnector in Lovedean will be taken on board, the company behind the bid has stressed.

Aquind hopes to construct a new electricity cable running from France to Portsmouth and up to a new power hub in Lovedean. The plan could see roads in Portsmouth being ripped up to install underground cables in.

The firm has completed an initial consultation of the community, with almost 300 people attending presentation events.

Bosses behind the company said the plans were in the early phases but have thanked all those who had a say in the first consultation, adding these views will be considered going forward.