VIP guests pop in to Eldon Arms’ official launch

THE DEPUTY Lord Mayor of Portsmouth popped into the Eldon Arms on April 12 to celebrate the pub’s official opening under new management.

Lee Mason and city MP Stephen Morgan both popped in to wish childhood friends Sean Barnes, 24 and Andy Hobbs, 25, every success with their new venture.

Around £120,000 worth of investment has been injected into the establishment to transform it ahead of an official launch.

The pub plans to show key sporting events on Sky and BT Sport, including this summer’s World Cup.

Gamers will also have access to retro pinball machines.

Sean said: ‘We know this city through and through, having lived here all our lives, and have seen what does and doesn’t work,

‘We hope to use that, as well as our age to our advantage by creating a pub where locals and students feel comfortable, with a friendly and welcoming environment with great food, sport and beer.’

The pub is owned by Ei Publican Partnerships.

Regional manager Paul Gill added: ‘With the business support tools we offer, we can help publicans like Andy and Sean, who don’t necessarily have previous experience running a pub, but have excellent knowledge of the local area and the passion to be successful.

‘It’s really important to us that we give young people opportunities in the hospitality industry,

‘We were delighted to give Sean and Andy a helping hand by investing in their dream.

‘The pub is looking great and I have no doubt they will thrive within the community, using their local knowledge and enthusiasm.’