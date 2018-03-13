Volkswagen presents top award to Hampshire man

Have your say

ONE of Europe’s biggest car manufacturers has presented a Hampshire businessman with a top award.

Darren Cooper, managing director of Peter Cooper Motor Group, received the Diamond Pin award from German multinational automotive manufacturer, Volkswagen.

The award recognises excellence in the fields of sales, service, customer satisfaction and parts over an extensive period.

The firm has four Volkswagen dealerships in the South, including one in Hedge End and Portsmouth.

The accolade was presented at the car giant’s awards ceremony, held in London, by Volkswagen managing director Alison Jones.

Peter Cooper Motor Group is approaching a turnover of nearly £100million and has seen year on year growth since Darren took ownership over the last 10 years.

Darren Cooper said: ‘It is a real honour to receive Volkswagen’s Diamond Pin award.

‘It’s a complete team effort at Peter Cooper.

‘I am very happy to accept it on behalf of my entire team across the group.

‘We set our standards very high and it is fantastic that Volkswagen have recognised our work as extraordinary amongst our peers across the globe.’