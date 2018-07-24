Volunteers answer call to fight plastic pollution​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​                                                

STAFF at a holiday resort joined forces with guests to tackle the tide of plastic with a successful beach clean.

The event took place in Selsey on July 14 and was organised by Bunn Leisure as part of its ongoing support for the global fight against plastic pollution in the ocean.

More than 50 people got involved in the clean up, which was supported by wine company Barefoot Wine & Bubbly. Barefoot has been running its Barefoot Wine Beach Rescue Project for 12 years.

The project forms part of the brand’s Leave Only Footprints environment initiative, which works with Surfers Against Sewage to protect the UK’s oceans, beaches and wildlife.

Bunn Lesiure’s managing director John Bunn said: ‘Our staff and holiday home owners were keen to get involved with the global fight against plastic pollution in our oceans and hosting a beach clean seemed like a fun way to do it.

‘In just over an hour we cleared the beach of plastic bottles, old rope and plastic straws.

‘We’re incredibly proud of our mile-long stretch of beach and we were delighted to see so many members of staff, owners and locals turn up to help us.’

Located in the Selsey peninsula, Bunn Leisure is split into three holiday villages and a touring park.

It won the Hospitality, Leisure and Tourism category at The News’ Business Excellence Awards in 2017.