Vote for your favourite chippy in the Portsmouth area with our 49-strong shortlist

We are on the lookout to find the best chippy of 2019.
Cod or haddock? Mushy peas or curry sauce, with or without salt and vinegar, there’s nothing we British love more than a fish supper from the local chippy, and with literally thousands of chip shops in the UK everyone has their favourite!
Now we want you to tell us which of your local chippies gets your vote.
It could be because of the freshly-cooked food, traditional style dishes, or select and exclusive dishes you can find in only the place you use.
Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the way your fish is fried.
We have drawn up a shortlist of chip shops and restaurants which will compete for the title of Chip Shop of the Year 2019.
Entries will be printed in The News until Saturday, September 14, so you can vote for your favourite.
So who is deserving of a ‘plaice’ in the list of top finalists?
To vote from the list, simply return the coupon in The News to us, stating the voting number, full name and address of the chip shop or restaurant you wish to vote for.
Photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted.
Coupons received after the closing date will also not be accepted.
Closing date for votes is midday on Friday, September 20, 2019. Our address and terms and conditions are on the voucher.
Here is the full shortlist:
1) 1st Quay Fish and Chips, Widley
2) Anchorage Fish and Chips, Portsmouth
3) Banks Fish & Chip Shop, Cowplain
4) Best Fry, Gosport
5) Bill’s Chippy, Waterlooville
6) Britannia Fish and Chip Shop, Portsmouth
7) Cheeky Chippy, Havant
8) Cheerful Dragon, Havant
9) Cowplain Fish Bar, Cowplain
10) Deep Blue, Southsea
11) Deep Blue, Havant
12) Denmead’s Finest Fish & Chips, Denmead
13) Dolphin Fish Bar, Hayling Island
14) Drayton Fish & Chips, Portsmouth
15) Elliotts Coastguard Café, Hayling Island
16) Excel Fish Bar, Portsmouth
17) Fratton Fish Shop, Portsmouth
18) Frydays, Gosport
19) Godley’s Fish and Chips, Fareham
20) H & D Fish and Chips, Gosport
21) Highland Road Fish and Chip, Fareham
22) Horndean Fish & Chips, Horndean
23) Karen’s Plaice, Lee-on-the- Solent
24) Lee on Solent Fish Shop, Lee-on-the-Solent
25) Master Fryer, Portsmouth
26) Mike’s Chippy, Gosport
27) Mother Kelly’s, Emsworth
28) Mother Kelly’s, Portsmouth
29) Nobbies, Hayling Island
30) Ocean King Fish Bar, Gosport
31) Peels Chippy, Gosport
32) Rock ‘n’ Sole, Southsea
33) Jade Plaice, Waterlooville
34) Sam’s Chippy, Leigh Park
35) Scott’s Plaice, Gosport
36) Smart Fish Bar, Lee-on-the-Solent
37) Stoke Chippy, Gosport
38) Stubbington Fish & Chips, Stubbington
39) Sunny’s Fish and Chips, Portsmouth
40) The Cod Squad, Southsea
41) The Fish Shop, Havant
42) The Master Chippy, Fareham
43) The Plaice, Fareham
44) The Village Chippy, Waterlooville
45) Tony’s Chippy, Havant
46) Traditional Fish and Chips, Fareham
47) Uncle Buck’s, Southsea
48) Whistler’s, Fareham
49) Wok and Chips, Southsea