Vote for your favourite chippy in the Portsmouth area with our 49-strong shortlist

Who will you vote for?
Who will you vote for?
We are on the lookout to find the best chippy of 2019.

Cod or haddock? Mushy peas or curry sauce, with or without salt and vinegar, there’s nothing we British love more than a fish supper from the local chippy, and with literally thousands of chip shops in the UK everyone has their favourite! 

Now we want you to tell us which of your local chippies gets your vote.

It could be because of the freshly-cooked food, traditional style dishes, or select and exclusive dishes you can find in only the place you use. 

Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the way your fish is fried. 

We have drawn up a shortlist of chip shops and restaurants which will compete for the title of Chip Shop of the Year 2019. 

Entries will be printed in The News until  Saturday, September 14, so you can vote for your favourite. 

So who is deserving of a ‘plaice’ in the list of top finalists?

To vote from the list,  simply return the coupon in The News to us, stating the voting number, full name and address of the chip shop or restaurant you wish to vote for. 

Photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted. 

Coupons received after the closing date will also not be accepted.

Closing date for votes is midday on Friday, September 20, 2019. Our address and terms and conditions are on the voucher.

Here is the full shortlist: 

1)  1st Quay Fish and Chips, Widley

2)  Anchorage Fish and Chips, Portsmouth

3)  Banks Fish & Chip Shop, Cowplain

4)  Best Fry, Gosport

5)  Bill’s Chippy, Waterlooville

6)  Britannia Fish and Chip Shop, Portsmouth

7)  Cheeky Chippy, Havant

8)  Cheerful Dragon, Havant 

9)  Cowplain Fish Bar, Cowplain

10) Deep Blue, Southsea

11) Deep Blue, Havant

12) Denmead’s Finest Fish & Chips, Denmead

13) Dolphin Fish Bar, Hayling Island

14) Drayton Fish & Chips, Portsmouth

15) Elliotts Coastguard Café, Hayling Island

16) Excel Fish Bar, Portsmouth

17) Fratton Fish Shop, Portsmouth

18) Frydays, Gosport

19) Godley’s Fish and Chips, Fareham

20) H & D Fish and Chips, Gosport

21) Highland Road Fish and Chip, Fareham

22) Horndean Fish & Chips, Horndean

23) Karen’s Plaice, Lee-on-the- Solent

24) Lee on Solent Fish Shop, Lee-on-the-Solent

25) Master Fryer, Portsmouth

26) Mike’s Chippy, Gosport

27) Mother Kelly’s, Emsworth

28) Mother Kelly’s, Portsmouth

29) Nobbies, Hayling Island

30) Ocean King Fish Bar, Gosport

31) Peels Chippy, Gosport

32) Rock ‘n’ Sole, Southsea

33) Jade Plaice, Waterlooville

34) Sam’s Chippy, Leigh Park

35) Scott’s Plaice, Gosport

36) Smart Fish Bar, Lee-on-the-Solent

37) Stoke Chippy, Gosport

38) Stubbington Fish & Chips, Stubbington

39) Sunny’s Fish and Chips, Portsmouth

40) The Cod Squad, Southsea

41) The Fish Shop, Havant

42) The Master Chippy, Fareham

43) The Plaice, Fareham

44) The Village Chippy, Waterlooville

45) Tony’s Chippy, Havant 

46) Traditional Fish and Chips, Fareham

47) Uncle Buck’s, Southsea

48) Whistler’s, Fareham

49) Wok and Chips, Southsea