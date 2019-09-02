Vote for your favourite chippy in the Portsmouth area with our 49-strong shortlist

We are on the lookout to find the best chippy of 2019.

Cod or haddock? Mushy peas or curry sauce, with or without salt and vinegar, there’s nothing we British love more than a fish supper from the local chippy, and with literally thousands of chip shops in the UK everyone has their favourite!

Now we want you to tell us which of your local chippies gets your vote.

It could be because of the freshly-cooked food, traditional style dishes, or select and exclusive dishes you can find in only the place you use.

Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the way your fish is fried.

We have drawn up a shortlist of chip shops and restaurants which will compete for the title of Chip Shop of the Year 2019.

Entries will be printed in The News until Saturday, September 14, so you can vote for your favourite.

So who is deserving of a ‘plaice’ in the list of top finalists?

To vote from the list, simply return the coupon in The News to us, stating the voting number, full name and address of the chip shop or restaurant you wish to vote for.

Photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted.

Coupons received after the closing date will also not be accepted.

Closing date for votes is midday on Friday, September 20, 2019. Our address and terms and conditions are on the voucher.

Here is the full shortlist:

1) 1st Quay Fish and Chips, Widley



2) Anchorage Fish and Chips, Portsmouth



3) Banks Fish & Chip Shop, Cowplain



4) Best Fry, Gosport



5) Bill’s Chippy, Waterlooville



6) Britannia Fish and Chip Shop, Portsmouth



7) Cheeky Chippy, Havant



8) Cheerful Dragon, Havant



9) Cowplain Fish Bar, Cowplain



10) Deep Blue, Southsea



11) Deep Blue, Havant



12) Denmead’s Finest Fish & Chips, Denmead



13) Dolphin Fish Bar, Hayling Island



14) Drayton Fish & Chips, Portsmouth



15) Elliotts Coastguard Café, Hayling Island



16) Excel Fish Bar, Portsmouth



17) Fratton Fish Shop, Portsmouth



18) Frydays, Gosport



19) Godley’s Fish and Chips, Fareham



20) H & D Fish and Chips, Gosport



21) Highland Road Fish and Chip, Fareham



22) Horndean Fish & Chips, Horndean



23) Karen’s Plaice, Lee-on-the- Solent



24) Lee on Solent Fish Shop, Lee-on-the-Solent



25) Master Fryer, Portsmouth



26) Mike’s Chippy, Gosport



27) Mother Kelly’s, Emsworth



28) Mother Kelly’s, Portsmouth



29) Nobbies, Hayling Island



30) Ocean King Fish Bar, Gosport



31) Peels Chippy, Gosport



32) Rock ‘n’ Sole, Southsea



33) Jade Plaice, Waterlooville



34) Sam’s Chippy, Leigh Park



35) Scott’s Plaice, Gosport



36) Smart Fish Bar, Lee-on-the-Solent



37) Stoke Chippy, Gosport



38) Stubbington Fish & Chips, Stubbington



39) Sunny’s Fish and Chips, Portsmouth



40) The Cod Squad, Southsea



41) The Fish Shop, Havant



42) The Master Chippy, Fareham



43) The Plaice, Fareham



44) The Village Chippy, Waterlooville



45) Tony’s Chippy, Havant



46) Traditional Fish and Chips, Fareham



47) Uncle Buck’s, Southsea



48) Whistler’s, Fareham



49) Wok and Chips, Southsea