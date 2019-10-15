Have your say

SINCE 1994 it has put smiles on the faces of television lovers the world over – from its first airing, through years of re-runs, to its current spot on Netflix UK.

But soon Friends fans in Portsmouth will be able to watch their favourite show like never before as it appears on the big screen for the first time.

Vue cinema in Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth, has announced it will hold three Friends marathons - each with four episodes apiece - in December. From left, the show's characters Monica, Chandler, Rachel, Ross, Phoebe and Joey,

Bosses at Vue in Gunwharf Quays will hold three Friends marathons in December to mark 25 years since the hit US sitcom began.

The events will see 12 iconic episodes from Friends’ 10 series remastered in 4K resolution, with new intros and ‘exciting bonus content’.

Among these will be The One the Morning After – which features Ross’ infamous ‘we were on a break’ line – and The One Where Ross Got High, made famous by Rachel’s horrific Thanksgiving trifle.

Johnny Carr, event cinema manager at Vue UK and Ireland, said: ‘Friends is one of the most prominent TV shows of all time so we’re absolutely delighted to be showing not one but 12 episodes at Vue.

‘People of all ages will enjoy the screenings so it’s a great thing for friends and family alike to do together.

‘Whether you’re a Joey or a Monica, all viewers will have a fantastic time watching within the best seats and sound quality in big screen entertainment.’

Tickets are available for each individual screening, which will feature four episodes each, or as a set for all three from myvue.com.

READ MORE: 'Environmental concerns' mean women cannot give birth at Blake Maternity Centre in Gosport

Full list of episodes to be shown

Sunday, December 8

The One Where Monica Gets a Roommate

The One with the Blackout

The One with The Birth

The One where Ross Finds Out

Wednesday, December 11

The One with the Prom Video

The One where No One’s Ready

The One the Morning After

The One with The Embryos

Sunday, December 15

The One with Chandler In A Box

The One with Ross’ Wedding Part 2

The One where Everyone Finds Out

The One where Ross Got High

READ MORE: Cycle lane in 'dangerous' Portsmouth road set for safety improvements