Walpole Park has welcomed families for Harbour Cancer Support's summer fayre - in

By Sophie Lewis
Published 30th Jun 2024, 16:57 BST
Fun has been had by all at a summer fayre in Gosport.

Taking place on Sunday, June 30, between 11am and 3pm, a fabulous summer fayre in aid of Cancer Harbour Support, has welcomed dozens of families. The event, which took place at Walpole Park, has been organised by the charity and there was a huge array of things to get involved in. From a dog show to a cosplay parade, inflatables, games, a kids show and a Mauy Thair display, there was something for everyone.

The fayre took place to raise money for the Gosport based charity which offers practical support to families facing cancer. For more information about Harbour Cancer Support, click here.

Here are 11 pictures from the summer fayre:

