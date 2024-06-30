Taking place on Sunday, June 30, between 11am and 3pm, a fabulous summer fayre in aid of Cancer Harbour Support, has welcomed dozens of families. The event, which took place at Walpole Park, has been organised by the charity and there was a huge array of things to get involved in. From a dog show to a cosplay parade, inflatables, games, a kids show and a Mauy Thair display, there was something for everyone.