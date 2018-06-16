Warning after data breaches

ORGANISATIONS should strengthen security of card details in wake of one of the UK’s biggest data breaches, insists card payment solutions company Ultracomms.

Fareham-based Ultracomms has issued the advice amid reports that Dixons Carphone could face a fine of up to £400m after a computer hack exposed the card information of six million customers.

Chief Executive Derwyn Jones said: ‘It is a time where the hacking threat is unprecedented and no company is seemingly immune.

‘The good news is that the technology is there for businesses to protect themselves and I would urge all customer-facing organisations to review their processes and invest for the future.’