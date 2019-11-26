Warrens bakery in Gosport has closed after a restructuring of the business

A BAKERY has closed its Gosport branch after a restructuring of the business.

Warrens Bakery, which operates 70 stores across the UK, is closing its factory in St Just in Cornwall, where it has prepared its pasties since the 1970s.

Staff at the Gosport branch were given a week’s notice and so far have not had any news of re-employment within the company.

They firm is closing loss-making shops.

A Warrens spokeswoman said: ‘With sadness and a heavy heart, we are consulting with staff and examining streamlining options, which could lead to a significant loss of jobs throughout the West Country. With its configuration and remote location, our St Just manufacturing site, occupied since the 1970s, is no longer economically viable based on market influences. By streamlining our portfolio, we will target the profitable segments of our business in food2go and café. We would like to thank our loyal staff and customers wholeheartedly for their continued support. By implementing these proposed changes, we aim to serve the local economy for many years to come.’