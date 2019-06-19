A HOLIDAY park bar has been told to clean up its act after inspectors slapped it with a one-star food hygiene rating.

Dead flies, food debris, sticky shelves, a mouldy ice machine and a tub of raw chicken with a ‘coating’ on it were just a few of the red flags environmental officers found when they visited Solent Breezes Holiday Park in Chilling Lane, Warsash, on May 21.

Representatives from Fareham and Gosport borough councils were called to the site after receiving a report of a mouse sighting.

When they arrived they found the venue caked in dirt – issuing urgent instructions to bring it up to scratch.

Sixteen of these instructions were for the kitchen, where senior environmental health officer Clare Blue found dirty shelves and blood in the bottom of the meat fridge.

She said in an inspection report: ‘Significant improvements were required to cleaning throughout the premise.

‘We had a UV torch on us that we used to demonstrate the level of cleaning throughout the kitchen [the manager].

‘The UV torch clearly showed traces of debris throughout the kitchen, including splash marks.’

She also found filth under the cookers and grills, drip marks down the front of the hot cupboard and food debris, including chips and garlic bread.

In the bar the inspection went on to find excessive clutter, a broken shelf – and numerous sticky ones – dirty floor and wall junctions and an electrical isolate box ‘ingrained in dirt’.

This was only compounded by the venue’s leaky cellar, where part of the ceiling had fallen in and a pool of water was found on the ground.

A spokesman for Park Holidays, which owns Solent Breezes, said the inspection took place at a busy time after a change of management.

‘Our bars and restaurants take pride in maintaining extremely robust standards of food hygiene, and our staff are provided with extensive training in this area,’ they said.

‘We are also proud of the many positive reviews which we receive, both online and face-to-face, from customers who enjoy the freshly-prepared meals and snacks we provide.

‘The inspection at Solent Breezes took place following a change of management and an extremely busy period on the park, and the sheer volume of business meant that some procedures had, regrettably, been unattended to at the time of the visit.

‘However, the issues highlighted in the Environmental Health officer's report were responded to within 24 hours and the action points have now been addressed.

‘We will be contacting the EHO to request a re-visit at their earliest convenience.’

The report said Solent Breezes booked a deep clean of its premises after the inspection.