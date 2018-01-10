Waste firm clears up as it takes on major quarry site

STAFF at TJ Transport are celebrating after acquiring Butser Hill quarry on South Downs National Park, creating six new jobs for the region.

The move by the haulage firm, based in Fareham, was made with the support of a seven-figure finance facility from HSBC bank. The 21-acre dormant quarry site will be excavated by the firm and then used to address a lack of recycling facilities in Hampshire and Dorset.

One part of the site will be sectioned off and used as a recycling centre for construction and demolition materials while the team excavates and extracts chalk materials from the land.

The company said that it plans to reprocess in excess of 100,000 tonnes of recycled aggregate at the site each year. Materials will then be sold to the construction industry.

The site, which has been dormant for many years, is the second quarry the company has bought in the past two years.

John Gosling, managing director at TJ, said: ‘The acquisition of Butser Hill Quarry was a strategic decision for the business

‘It not only provides us with longevity and stability in the market, but a number of different revenue streams too.

‘We’ve worked with HSBC for the past two-and-a-half years and they have shown unwavering support of our plans for growth,

‘This latest venture is no exception.’

Anthony Reed, HSBC’s area director for Hampshire and Dorset, said: ‘The recent purchase of Butser Hill Quarry will help TJ Group meet ambitious targets, set almost two years ago, to double its turnover in the next 10 to 15 years.

‘The funding put in place by my team at HSBC is not only helping the business realise its own potential, but is supporting the wider business community which can now recycle more products locally.’