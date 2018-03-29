Waste firm injects nearly £2m into growing fleet

A WASTE management firm has invested almost £2 million in its growing fleet of vehicles.

Fareham-based L&S Waste Management now operates a fleet of more than 70 skip, grab, concrete and waste collection vehicles following the £1.8 million injection.

The firm’s depots operate across Portsmouth, Fareham and Southampton, reporting a 2017 turnover exceeding £21m.

On the firm’s growth and new investment, managing director Mick Balch said: ‘The waste industry hasn’t always had the best reputation for its customer service – but we have for a number of years worked hard to turn that perception around.

‘Perhaps this is even more important in the construction industry, where timely waste collection or concrete provision can make a huge difference to progress on site.

‘It’s no secret that the key to our success has been in no small part down to our investment in service improvements and new technology designed to ensure a more efficient process.’