Waste management firm helps the disabled charity

CARING staff from a Fareham waste management firm have raised more than £2,000 for a charity that helps disabled children.

L&S Waste Management, in Laveys Lane, presented a cheque for £2,226 to The Rainbow Centre in Fareham.

The money was raised through a percentage of its online skip sales and is part of an ongoing programme of support dating back to 2013.

L&S has raised £27,000 for the centre, which works with children and adults with cerebral palsy and adults with multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s and those who have experienced a stroke or serious head injury.

L&S waste commercial director, Steve Kew, said: ‘It’s a real pleasure for us to be working closely with such a wonderful local charity.’

Interim CEO at The Rainbow Centre, James Mudie, said: ‘We receive no Government funding and must raise £770,000 each year to provide support to those that rely on us. Without companies like L&S Waste, we wouldn’t exist. We are extremely grateful.’

for their support.’