Watch Frozen 2 character's Elsa, Anna and Olaf 'magically' appear in Iceland's Christmas advert

Characters from Disney's Frozen 2 will ‘magically’ appear in Iceland’s Christmas advert this year.

While it is only just the start of November the festive season has well and truly arrived for major brands.

Alongside Iceland’s Disney themed offering, Asda and Argos will begin airing their Christmas adverts on TV this weekend.

The Advertising Association predicts that businesses will spend a record £6.8 billion on seasonal advertising in the UK during the final quarter of this year - up 4.7 per cent on last year's record.

This includes Iceland, which had its Rang-tan Christmas advert banned last year.

The supermarket has partnered with Disney ahead of the launch of blockbuster animated sequel Frozen 2 for their 2019 offering.

Characters including Elsa, Princess Anna and Olaf will feature in Iceland's Christmas advert, it will premiere at 8.15pm tonight on ITV.

The exclusive animations created by Disney for Iceland, ahead of the film's launch, will show the characters ‘magically’ appear during a family game of charades and reveal their favourite things about Christmas.

Argos's clip will air to millions of viewers during ITV's Coronation Street and Channel 4's Gogglebox, opening with a father seeing that his daughter has circled a drum kit in the retailer's Christmas catalogue, renamed the ‘Book Of Dreams’.

While Asda's two-minute ad screens for the first time during ITV's The X Factor: Celebrity on Saturday night following a teaser during ITV weather on Friday evening and tells the story of two children who spread Christmas magic throughout a village.

The ad was filmed in Tyldesley, Wigan, where in 2016 residents dubbed the Christmas tree in their market square the worst in the country for its ‘dead-looking’ appearance.

Advertising Association chief executive Stephen Woodford said: ‘Christmas is absolutely critical for retailers. A big part of that is the battle of the Christmas ad.

‘The British public love the Christmas ads. It makes everybody feel good about Christmas, and as a brand you want your campaign to be one of the favourites.

‘In the US they have the Super Bowl, in the UK it's the Christmas ad. It's where the big guns come out.’