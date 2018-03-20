WATCH: Portsmouth gets £6m boost each year from tourism, says MP

TOURISM in Portsmouth is a testament to the city’s rich history, according to an MP.

At the official launch of English Tourism Week in the city, Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan praised the hard work of those who preserve Portsmouth’s culture, and has called upon people to help celebrate them.

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan with the staff of The Emirates Spinnaker Tower and a snow covered Portsmouth as a backdrop Picture by Malcolm Wells (180319-0933)

English Tourism Week is a national celebration of activity showcasing the quality and vibrancy of the industry.

The MP says that there is plenty to do in Portsmouth, which can provide a big boost to the economy.

He said: ‘Tourism is incredibly important – we know that tourism brings in around £6m a year for the local economy.

‘It creates thousands of jobs and Portsmouth is a fantastic city with some fantastic museums, galleries and tourist destinations.

‘I think there’s lots of things you can visit here in Portsmouth – from Aspex art gallery to Gunwharf Quays and Charles Dickens’ birthplace.

‘It is such a brilliant city. There’s so much you can do and so it’s really worth people from across the country and around the world coming to Portsmouth, because there’s so much going on.’

Tony Sammut, general manager of the Spinnaker Tower, says that the tourist spots in Portsmouth can work closely together to raise one another’s profile. He said: ‘Bringing tourists to the city is obviously important – it is a beautiful city and it is great for the Spinnaker Tower to be the icon for Portsmouth.

‘We are lucky that we have so many attractions in the city that are able to work alongside one another, so it is good to showcase ourselves and bring more people here.

‘From up here in the Spinnaker Tower you can really get your bearings and see the rest of what Portsmouth has to offer.’

English Tourism Week runs until Sunday.