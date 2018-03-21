WATCH: Portsmouth landmarks used in video to inspire teenagers to have career in civil engineering

A NUMBER of Portsmouth landmarks have been used in a video to inspire the next generation of civil engineers.

The Spinnaker Tower, Gunwharf Quays, Hard Interchange, sea defences at Tipner and Southsea beach are some of the locations featured in the video by the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE).

The short film, shot using a drone, was put together to showcase civil engineering and how it can be a rewarding and fulfilling career.

What’s Your Story takes the viewer on a journey from London to Portsmouth highlighting the many ways that civil engineers transform lives and shape the world.

Tony Sammut, general manager of the Spinnaker Tower, said: ‘We are thrilled the Spinnaker Tower features in the Institution of Civil Engineers’ new film.

‘The tower is the product of skilled engineers who designed, planned and built this incredible structure.

‘It is the perfect building to inspire children about engineering as a career.’

The film includes the Hard Interchange redevelopment which won The Greatest Contribution to South East England at ICE South East England’s Engineering Excellence Awards 2017.

Jevan Chowdhury, film director of Wind and Foster productions, said: ‘It’s always an honour to collaborate with the Institution of Civil Engineers, even more so on a project in my university town, Portsmouth, a city filled with remarkable engineering and some of the most exciting innovation.

‘In two fun-packed filming days, we met with civil engineers working on incredible UK and international civil engineering projects.

‘Not only will this be something special for the institution and its members but also a piece of work of which Portsmouth can be proud of.’

Aimed at 11 to 16-year-olds, the What’s Your Story film is a new resource for schools throughout the UK to give students an insight into the world of civil engineering.

It is part of a series of activities ICE is running this year to connect with the public about civil engineering including talks, tours and the launch of their new What is civil engineering? webpage.