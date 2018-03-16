WATCH: The News Business Excellence Awards highlight reel

Have your say

A glittering event attracted over 400 professionals to Portsmouth Guildhall in February.

The News Business Excellence Awards 2018 was attended by the cream of Portsmouth business.

Guests arrived at the black tie event in their finery, all vying for one of the 15 coveted prizes on offer.

Returning guests and sponsors, video production company Giant Leap, were on hand throughout the evening to capture the magical moments and celebrations.

To get a glimpse into the prestigious ceremony, check out our Business Excellence Awards highlight reel, 2018.