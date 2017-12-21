Watching Christmas film inspired Sarah’s clothing business success

Have your say

AN ENTREPRENEUR has told how her battle with post-natal depression spurred her to create her own business, a children’s clothing line called Alpha Bettys.

Sarah Burley, 40, enjoyed a successful career in the clothing industry, working for well-known brands and meeting store owners and buyers.

When her son Ruben was six months old, Sarah was diagnosed with post-natal depression.

Sarah sought medical help, but it was her son’s favourite Christmas film that proved to be the most successful form of therapy.

Sarah said: ‘I remember sitting with Ruben three years ago watching The Polar Express. I thought Christmas jumpers were a great business idea, but left it at that.

‘The next year, sure enough, we were watching the same film but this time I decided to go for it.’

Sarah got in touch with Sea Dog Print Studios in Fratton and ordered her first set of jumpers.

Sarah said: ‘It was really successful off the bat, so I decided to launch a line of baby clothes branded with ‘‘Made in Southsea’’.

‘This is now my most successful line. I get so much satisfaction from the company and it helped my PND massively.’

Sarah recently won NatWest’s Entrepreneurial Spark campaign, receiving a cash prize which she will use to design an up-to-date website. Next year, she hopes to expand throughout Hampshire, but at her own pace.

Sarah said: ‘I fit everything around raising Ruben. My husband is so supportive and even helps run the market stall.

‘It’s growing steadily, which suits me, and I’m looking forward to seeing the company grow even bigger.’