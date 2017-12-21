Water firm gets festive and pledges to fix leaks for free

Southern Water is getting into the Christmas spirit by gifting a present to its customers to the tune of £2 million.

In 2018, the company will be fixing leaks between customers’ front doors and its water mains for free.

The offer covers one fix per property during the year.

Southern Water spends around £14 million a year to find and fix leaks, with over 100 of its teams hunting for leaks 24/7.

Ian McAulay, Southern Water chief executive, said: ‘Our customers are already among the most water efficient in the country but we are always asking them to do more, I have set a target of using just 100 litres per person per day by 2040 from 130 litres today. But if we’re asking our customers for help, it’s only right that we play our part too.

‘We want to do everything we can to reduce wasted water, and offering to fix any leaking pipes which would previously have cost our customers money is a great way to confirm our commitment to saving as much water as we possibly can.’

The scheme will run throughout 2018.