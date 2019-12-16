Waterlooville beauty school donates more than £1,000 to QA's neonatal intensive care unit

STUDENTS from a beauty academy have done their bit to help premature babies and their families over Christmas.

A group of staff and students Reynolds Beauty Academy presented a cheque for £1,122.37, as well as hand-knitted blankets and soft toys to the neonatal intensive care unit at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham on Thursday, December 12.

The students, who are working towards their level three diploma in beauty, performed beauty treatments on clients at the academy’s base at the Acorn Centre in Waterlooville. The profits were all put towards their donation to the charity.

On the day they welcomed in new and existing clients to enjoy waxing, massage, eyelash extension treatments and more, as well as offering hot drinks and cake for a small donation to those who weren’t having treatments.

They performed over 30 treatments in total.

They also appealed to businesses within the area for donations towards a raffle, which saw them receive many prizes such as gift sets, vouchers and hampers.

The students hold an event once a year to raise money for different charities, but picked the NICU as they felt it was something that has benefited someone they know.

But this time was the most amount of money the academy has ever raised throughout all of their branches.

Beauty tutor, Jordan Holland, said: ‘A lot of us have friends and family that have got people that

‘We want to say a big thank you to everyone who helped out and gave us prizes.’

The money donated will help premature babies and their parents and will be used towards muslins, nappies, food, washing equipment and supplies for parents.

Julie Smith, who is a nurse on the ward said: ‘It’s an amazing amount and will go towards all the extra bits that make it so special – it just means that we can make that extra touch, especially at Christmas.’

Karen Lavery, ward administrator said: ‘We have a lot of big things to fundraise for but it’s the little things that make a difference.’