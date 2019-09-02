Waterlooville plumbing and heating engineer proves trades aren't just for men as she makes the semi-finals of national awards

AN ENGINEER has gone from being the only woman on a college plumbing course to getting on the shortlist for a top award in her field.

Emily Bishop, from Waterlooville, is in the running for Britain’s top tradesperson in Screwfix’s annual competition.

The heating and plumbing engineer, who works at Portsmouth-based AD Mechanical Services Ltd, will be competing against other tradespeople to reach the national final at Screwfix LIVE, the largest trade and DIY show in Farnborough later this month.

More than 1,000 people entered the competition, which will see 10 semi-finalists earn a place in the final.

Emily said: ‘As the only female plumber in my college class, I’m used to working in a male dominated industry and continually push myself to be better. Recently, I’ve been able to manage large scale plumbing installations on big sites which has been a great experience for me.

'Making the shortlist for this competition is brilliant and will be a fantastic addition to my achievements to date.

‘I’m chuffed that I’ve got this far out of all of the applicants. It would be great to have recognition for women in a trade, I’m very grateful for that as well.’

The winner will take £20,000, comprising of £10,000 worth of tools, £5,000 tech and £5,000 for future training.

During the semi-final, Screwfix representatives will get to know Emily through interviews about her trade skills, customer service and ambitions.

Caroline Welsh, Director of Brand and Marketing at Screwfix, said: 'For the past decade, Britain’s Top Tradesperson has celebrated and rewarded the outstanding achievements of the UK’s tradespeople.

‘This award is given to the best in the business.

'Those who demonstrate how they excel in their trade and are investing in the future of the industry. We are looking for phenomenal tradespeople who go that extra mile for their customers and ensure that every job is completed to perfection. I’d like to wish Emily the best of luck in the semi-final.’

During the final, finalists will face a panel of industry-leading judges including industry body representatives.