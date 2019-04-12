We need to bring Portsmouth’s high streets back from the brink | Reader’s Letter  

I read with interest the article ‘Traders’ anger at missing out on slice of £50m’ in The News on Monday, April 8 and the MP for Portsmouth North’s frustrations about the city council’s lack of action on our city’s struggling high streets.

It’s clear the government can do more, and our council can do better.

Portsmouth South’s MP Stephen Morgan has been taking action on bringing our high streets back from the brink raising concerns in the House of Commons, lobbying the prime minister directly, running a campaign to encourage everyone to support local by buying from small business, and calling on the council leader to finally take action.

At February’s Full Council Meeting, the important budget meeting, Labour councillors put forward a positive plan backed with a dedicated budget to rebuild high streets across all of Portsmouth setting aside £1.5m to help all shopping.

Sadly, the Lib Dems and Tories put party politics first and just voted it down.

That’s why we need ambitious leadership on the city council which has the foresight to develop a plan which reflects local concerns and drives the large-scale transformation Portsmouth’s shopping areas so desperately need.

Sadly, the Lib Dems just don’t get that, which is why it is important to send them a message on May 2 that enough is enough.

We need to bring Portsmouth’s high streets back from the brink.

Luke Evans

Herbert Road, Southsea