The We Shine Festival saw light, street art, technology, music and dancing come to the streets of Portsmouth for the first time from November 18 until 20.

Abri’s employment service engaged with 23 people through its Abri Work Academy to fill 19 jobs across the weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lynsey Pleasance from Craft & Tonic at the We Create Market in Portsmouth.

Chris Adams, employment and training manager, said: ‘Abri Work Academy see us working in partnership with a range of employers to deliver sector-based training. It helps people to have the skills, values and behaviours that employers require. This approach has enabled us to deliver training to 173 people this year, including those at the We Shine Festival.’

Nine of those who took part were refugees and asylum seekers, with eight going on to work at the festival, in a mix of paid and voluntary roles.

Three of the group also helped the artists set up, taking on apprentice roles in Victoria Gardens and St Mary’s the day before the start of the festival, as well as stewarding at the event itself.

The majority of these young people are from Sudan and are being supported by Street Support.

We Shine Festival, rainbow in Victoria Park, Portsmouth. Abris employment service engaged with 23 people through its Abri Work Academy (AWA), resulting in 19 jobs across the weekend.

SEE ALSO: LinkedIn Local returns to Portsmouth for a night of networking after being cancelled last year

Abri is working with them to help them secure vocational training and work opportunities.

The festival organisers were really pleased with all participants, including this group of young people, and have asked if they can return to both Victorious and We Shine next year.

In addition, Create, Abri’s self-employment project, sponsored five market stalls at the We Create Market.

Miranda Badger and Charlotte Badger. Abris employment service engaged with 23 people through its Abri Work Academy (AWA), resulting in 19 jobs across the We Shine Festival weekend in Portsmouth.

The market specialises in local makers, designers and artists, and was help in the old Sainsbury’s building over the three days.

Box of Secrets by Jayde Weller, Mildred Trouble Shop by Louise Lea, UNDERDOCK Label by Evgeniya Dragoeva, Craft & Tonic by Lynsey Pleasance, and Funky Ferret Studios by William Disberry were supported

by the Create team to showcase their products at the market.

Louise said: ‘Not only did I gain loads of new customers, but it was such a great feeling being around some amazing creative peeps.’

Louise Lea from Mildred Trouble at the We Create Market in Portsmouth.

Jayde Weller from Box of Secrets at the We Create Market in Portsmouth

William Disberry from Funky Ferret Studios at the We Create Market in Portsmouth.