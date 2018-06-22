Web plaudit

LIFE insurance broker Reassured has been honoured for its website.

The company, which has an office in Langstone Technology Business Park, Havant, won the Best E-commerce category at the AIG Awards.

CEO Steve Marshall said: ‘We are delighted to have received the award. The customer is at the heart of everything we do here at Reassured.’

‘As we celebrate our ninth anniversary, we are also celebrating the growth of our company from just one site and four staff members to 400 across three premises, soon to be four.’