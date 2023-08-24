From burgers to salads to Frostys, there is something for everyone – and today (August 24), the first 30 customers will be lucky enough to get a free Bacanator combo for free.

Leader of Portsmouth City Council Steve Pitt said: "I am delighted to welcome Wendy's to Portsmouth's Commercial Road. This is a positive step forward in the regeneration of the city centre and a good indication of our potential to attract quality inward investment to develop our high street to benefit our local economy.

The former Burton site has been completely transformed as part of the city's regeneration. Picture: Sophie Lewis

"Wendy's is a well-known and respected brand, and their decision to open a restaurant in Portsmouth is a vote of confidence in our city. Their arrival will help to attract more visitors and businesses to the area. We are committed to regenerating the city centre and creating a vibrant and attractive place to live, work and visit."