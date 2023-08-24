News you can trust since 1877
Wendy's in Portsmouth: Brand new American fast food chain to open in city high street today

After weeks of anticipation, Wendy’s will be opening its doors up to customers today.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 24th Aug 2023, 07:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 07:02 BST

The former Burton site, located in Commercial Road, has been transformed into a brand new fast food store, which will be offering a range of delicious treats.

From burgers to salads to Frostys, there is something for everyone – and today (August 24), the first 30 customers will be lucky enough to get a free Bacanator combo for free.

Leader of Portsmouth City Council Steve Pitt said: "I am delighted to welcome Wendy's to Portsmouth's Commercial Road. This is a positive step forward in the regeneration of the city centre and a good indication of our potential to attract quality inward investment to develop our high street to benefit our local economy.

The former Burton site has been completely transformed as part of the city's regeneration. Picture: Sophie LewisThe former Burton site has been completely transformed as part of the city's regeneration. Picture: Sophie Lewis
The former Burton site has been completely transformed as part of the city's regeneration. Picture: Sophie Lewis
SEE ALSO: Take an exclusive look inside the new American fast food joint which will be opening tomorrow

"Wendy's is a well-known and respected brand, and their decision to open a restaurant in Portsmouth is a vote of confidence in our city. Their arrival will help to attract more visitors and businesses to the area. We are committed to regenerating the city centre and creating a vibrant and attractive place to live, work and visit."

The new store has created over 40 jobs and all of the members of staff live locally, meaning they have a connection to the city.

The staff have all been trained on site and it has taken approximately 8 weeks for the former clothes store to be turned into a brand new, contemporary food site.

For more information about the fast food chain, visit the website. Click here.

Related topics:PortsmouthAmericanPortsmouth City CouncilSteve Pitt