Westminster hails firm founders as ‘tech trailblazers’

Have your say

A TECH specialist has been given the Westminster seal of approval.

Transalis, which employs 27 people and operates within Portsmouth Technopole, has been hailed as a trailblazer in business technology and software by the government.

Tansalis MD Paul Simpson

The firm helps retailers and other businesses transact electronically, avoiding costly paper documentation.

The Transalis team featured in the latest Parliamentary Review, an annual publication which reaches half a million readers.

Co-founders Paul Simpson and Aniello Sabatino were invited to the review’s gala launch at the Houses of Parliament.

Transalis have a lot to celebrate, after recently scooping both the Portsmouth Medium Business and Business of the Year accolades at the JP South Business Awards.

The company’s cloud-based applications facilitate the exchange of 40 million virtual documents a year.

Co-founder Paul said: ‘Being in the Parliamentary Review is all about showcasing best practice in business as a learning tool to the public and private sectors.

‘It was great to be at Westminster and have the chance to explain to ministers and other MPs face-to-face how we are helping to automate supply chain processes around the world.’

Review director Daniel Yossman said: ‘Transalis and other hardworking organisations from across the country have come together to make this year’s review possible.

‘Sharing knowledge and insight with both peers and government is essential and this year’s review will reach every corner of the British economy.’

Review chairman and former Communities Secretary Sir Eric Pickles said: ‘It has never been more important for government to hear the views of business and the public sector in a constructive forum.’