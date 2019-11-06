Wetherspoon pubs in Portsmouth, Havant, Fareham and Gosport win accolades for 'first-class' toilets

Have your say

ELEVEN Wetherspoon pubs in and around Portsmouth have won national acclaim for their toilets.

They were among thousands inspected unannounced across the UK as part of the Loo of the Year Awards 2019 – geared at raising the standards of ‘away from home’ facilities.

Décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management are all probed when inspectors visit.

READ MORE: Havant teenager arrested after man stabbed after Leigh Park fireworks

The Sir Alec Rose along the Boardwalk, Port Solent, The Lord Arthur Lee and The Crown Inn, both in West Street, Fareham, The Parchment Makers in Park Road North, Havant, The Lord Palmerston in Palmerston Road, Southsea and The Denmead Queen in London Road, Waterlooville have all been awarded a platinum rating by inspectors.

The grading is second-best only to a diamond rating.

The Isambard Kingdom Brunel in Guildhall Walk, The John Jacques in Fratton Road and The Sir John Baker in London Road, North End, all in Portsmouth, together with The First Post in High Street, Cosham and The Star in High Street, Gosport have all respectively been awarded a gold rating.

READ MORE: Council turns down Southsea cafe plans on matter of policy

Mike Bone, managing director of the awards, hailed all 11 sets of loos for being fitted out to a ‘very high standard’.

Philip Walter-Nelson, manager of the Sir Alec Rose, said: ‘We are delighted with the award.

‘Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in first-class condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.’

The pub takes the name of the famous Southsea sailor.