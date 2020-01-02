Wetherspoons is holding a January sale - here are all the drinks being discounted

Have your say

POPULAR pub chain Wetherspoons has announced that it its January sale will be back for 2020.

The giant, which has numerous pubs across Portsmouth and the surrounding areas, will be cutting prices on a number of drinks over the coming weeks.

Wetherspoon's January sale begins today. Picture: Tim Ireland/PA Wire

Wetherspoons sale begins today and will last until Thursday, January 16.

Chief executive John Hutson said: ‘Department stores and shops hold their sales in January, so it is the perfect time to have a sale in our pubs too.

‘The range of drinks on sale in the pub is aimed at suiting a wide variety of tastes.

READ MORE: Here are best and worst Wetherspoons in and around Portsmouth according to Google reviews

‘This year, we have included our biggest selection of low-alcohol and non-alcoholic drinks.

‘I believe that the January sale will prove popular with our customers.

‘As always, staff at the pub will serve customers responsibly.’

Here is a full list of the drinks that will be included in the January sale:

On draught

- Magners cider – 4.5 per cent ABV

- Sharp’s Doom Bar – 4.0 per cent ABV

- Shipyard American pale ale – 4.5 per cent ABV

- Coors Light – 4.0 per cent ABV

- Kopparberg Strawberry & Lime – 4.0 per cent ABV

- Guinness – 4.1 per cent ABV

Low alcohol and alcohol free

- Adnams Ghost Ship – Low alcohol, 0.5 per cent ABV

- BrewDog Nanny State – Low alcohol, 0.5 per cent ABV

- Budweiser Prohibition Brew – Alcohol free, 0.05 per cent ABV

- Beck’s Blue – Alcohol free, 0.05 per cent ABV

- Heineken 0.0 – Alcohol free, 0.05 per cent ABV

- Kopparberg Strawberry & Lime – Alcohol free, 0.05 per cent ABV

READ MORE: Roof terrace bid for busy Wetherspoons pub in Portsmouth

Spirits

- Gordon’s gin – 37.5 per cent ABV

- Gordon’s Pink gin– 37.5 per cent ABV

- Smirnoff Red vodka – 37.5 per cent ABV

Wines

Coldwater Creek wine by the glass (175ml):

- Chardonnay – 12.5 per cent ABV

- Pinot Grigio – 11.5 per cent ABV

- Merlot – 12 per cent ABV

- White Zinfandel Rosé – 11 per cent ABV

Soft drinks

- Pepsi Max

- Pepsi Max cherry

- Diet Pepsi

- R White’s lemonade

- Dalston’s Fizzy Rhubarb

- Gunna Muscovite Lemonade & Mint

- Lavazza iced cappuccino

- Remedy Kombucha Cherry Plum

- Remedy Kombucha Ginger Lemon

- R White’s raspberry lemonade

Will you be taking advantage