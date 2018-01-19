What’s black and white and now got red in it?

The last ever black-and-white edition of a family owned broadsheet paper has been printed on a 1960s tractor-run press before it goes colour next week.

Founded in 1928, the Lymington Times is celebrating its 90th year in print, and owners have decided that it’s time for the paper to go full colour.

Next week, it will move to the high-speed press owned by News publisher Johnston Press in Hilsea in Portsmouth – instead of the 1960s converted letterpress printer powered by a John Deere tractor engine.

The new look for the broadsheet also means it will be printed on smaller sized pages.

The paper, along with its sister publication the New Milton Advertiser, has a circulation of 15,590 across the New Forest, Hampshire, and costs 50p per issue. Both will go colour for 2018.

Managing director of the papers, Eddie Curry, 63, is one of four generations of the Curry family involved in running the business.

Family member Charles Curry, who took over as editor of the paper in 1966, was awarded an MBE for services to journalism in 1977.

Eddie Curry said: ‘Everyone at the Advertiser and Times is rightly proud as we approach our 90th year as an independent paper – especially when the wider industry is facing serious challenges.

‘We’ve endured by staying true to our high journalistic standards and traditional, ultra-local focus.

‘Going colour is the logical next step.’