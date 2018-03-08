Wheels are in motion for big recruitment drive

Have your say

A COACH firm is set to launch a big recruitment drive next week.

Lucketts, based in Fareham, starts its campaign on March 12.

The team will set up at Fareham Shopping Centre and hope to recruit a large number of new drivers.

The event will run from 9am to 3pm.

Successful candidates who make it through the recruitment process may get the chance to work abroad, as the firm runs coach holidays throughout Europe.

For those who don’t have the special PCV licence needed for driving coaches, expert training will be given through Lucketts Driver Academy to help them towards the qualification.

Managing director of Lucketts, Tony Lawman, said: ‘We set out our ambitious growth plans just over a year ago and, looking at our forecasts, this summer is when we’ll really be seeing the fruits of our labour coming through.

‘As a result, we’re looking to recruit a large number of drivers to add to our growing team.

‘There will be opportunities for newcomers to coach driving, as well as experienced PCV licence holders.’