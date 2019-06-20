Option B. Picture: Solent Airport Daedalus

Which of these sculptures do you want to be built next to Solent Airport?

A new sculpture and play equipment is to be built on the common next to Solent Airport – and the public is being asked to choose their favourite designs. The installations will appear next to the airport, with the sculpture visible from the Peel Common roundabout.   

Fareham Borough Council is asking residents to choose from a shortlist of five designs, which range from metal beams forming a face looking skywards to an 18ft tall statue of a man with wings. Residents are also able to vote on their preferred children’s play area equipment, which will follow an aviation theme to reflect the area. The sculpture and play area have a combined budget of £210,000, which has been paid for through developer contributions from National Grid. Residents can vote for their favourite designs at fareham.gov.uk/haveyoursay, as well as voting boxes across the area, until Monday, July 8.

