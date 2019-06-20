Which of these sculptures do you want to be built next to Solent Airport?

Fareham Borough Council is asking residents to choose from a shortlist of five designs, which range from metal beams forming a face looking skywards to an 18ft tall statue of a man with wings. Residents are also able to vote on their preferred children’s play area equipment, which will follow an aviation theme to reflect the area. The sculpture and play area have a combined budget of £210,000, which has been paid for through developer contributions from National Grid. Residents can vote for their favourite designs at fareham.gov.uk/haveyoursay, as well as voting boxes across the area, until Monday, July 8.

1. Solent Airport Daedalus Option A. Picture: Solent Airport Daedalus Contributed Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

2. Solent Airport Daedalus Option B. Picture: Solent Airport Daedalus Contributed Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

3. Solent Airport Daedalus Option C. Picture: Solent Airport Daedalus Contributed Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

4. Solent Airport Daedalus Option D. Picture: Solent Airport Daedalus Contributed Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more