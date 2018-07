Have your say

A WHISKEY festival will return to Portsmouth this year.

The nationwide tour, called The Whiskey Affair, makes a stop at the Portsmouth Guildhall on September 1 from 1pm.

There will be scotch, bourbon, whiskey and cocktails on offer, as well as live music, guest speakers and a photobooth.

Tickets cost £10. Go to portsmouthguildhall.org.uk to book.