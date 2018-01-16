Wholesaler celebrates purchase of new site

Have your say

PROPERTY adviser Vail Williams LLP has helped a long-standing food wholesaler to secure a new site.

La Espanola, manufacturers and importers of Mediterranean food, has been trading for over two decades.

The purchase of the firm’s new site is now complete and was secured by Vail Williams for £800,000.

The building is located at Alchorne Place, situated just three miles from Portsmouth city centre with close links to the A27 and M27.

General manager of La Española, Jason Gould, said: ‘It’s fantastic to be celebrating 20 years in business from this new unit in Portsmouth.

‘Many of our clients are based on the south coast, so we’re pleased to be returning to where we first traded.

‘We’re looking forward to continuing to grow the business from this great new location.’

Portsmouth City Council Leader Cllr Donna Jones said: ‘This deal demonstrates that the industrial market in Portsmouth is thriving.

‘It’s great news for the local economy and we wish the business every success from their new home.’