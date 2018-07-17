Why Portsmouth’s unemployment figures are continuing to fall

UNEMPLOYMENT across the Portsmouth region is continuing to decrease, according to statistics.

Figures released by the Department for Work and Pensions show that unemployment in Portsmouth is at just 2,470 people – down 45 per cent on five years ago.

This trend is mirrored in Fareham, Gosport, Havant and the Isle of Wight, with the south east region in general seeing an employment rate well above the national average.

But figures suggest that is is young people finding work that has helped employment rates to soar, with a fall of 63 per cent in youth unemployment in Portsmouth since 2013.

Nationally, youth unemployment has fallen by nearly 45 per cent since 2010.

This, combined with what secretary of state for work and pensions, Esther McVey, describes as a ‘buoyant’ job market, means that the unemployment rate remains at its lowest since 1975.

Esther McVey, said: ‘Making sure our jobs market works for everyone is at the heart of this Department’s work and the Modern Industrial strategy, and with over 800,000 job vacancies we have a buoyant jobs market with plenty of opportunities available.

‘The eight-year trend shows the vast majority of roles are in full-time, permanent work that’s higher skilled – which means higher paid too.’

Rachel Spilman, work coach team leader at Portsmouth Jobcentre Plus, said: ‘I’m delighted that the downward trend is continuing across our local area and that unemployment is significantly lower than what it was five years ago.’