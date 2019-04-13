Why this Slug and Lettuce revamp was ‘exactly what Fareham needed’

HUNDREDS of thousands of pounds have been invested into a refurbishment of a bar in Fareham’s high street – and regulars say it was worth every penny.

The Slug and Lettuce in West Street held a VIP opening yesterday evening, inviting people to take a look at the revamped venue.

Staff, from left, Kyle Gray, Zac Dudley, Courntey Bowles, general manager Sarah Cook, Charlotte Chatwood, Jaime Young and Mark Reakes at Slug and Lettuce, Fareham. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (120419-29)

The former church has been given a new floral theme, along with a new space for a cocktail masterclass, a dancefloor, DJ booth and even a ‘selfie wall’.

Visitors say that this will help to rejuvenate Fareham’s nightlife – without losing the relaxed atmosphere for daytime diners.

Gill Weeks, 72 from Fareham, is a regular at the venue and a big fan of the new look.

She said: ‘I certainly approve of how it looks.

Interior of the Slug & Lettuce, West Street, Fareham. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (120419-30)

‘I remember when it used to be a United Reformed Church, and it still stays faithful to that.

‘The staff are friendly and the service was great, as usual – but I really do like the new look.’

Gill’s husband Jim, 77 added: ‘I think what they have done with it is really good for Fareham.

‘It’s a comfortable eating place but will still have a nightlife – we don’t have many places like that in this town.

‘It’s exactly what we needed.'

Lester Biddle, 52 from Fareham, says that the refurbishment is a vast improvement on the old look.

He said: ‘I think it’s really good – it’s very different to how it used to look but I think that’s a good thing.

‘It's a great improvement on what it was like beforehand.

‘What’s more, it offers the town the variety it desperately needed.’

Gina Hedges, 26 from Fareham, said: ‘I love the floral theme that they have going on.

‘I think the new look is great.’

General manager Sarah Cook, who has been at the helm for four years, says that the refurbishment aims to suit everyone who walks through the door.

She explained: ‘During the week, it’s business people and older customers coming in for lunch – then on the weekends you have the younger people coming in to drink and party.

‘It still has that cosy feeling with the booths and the tables in the dining area, but now there’s the added nightlife edge with the dancefloor and DJ booth. It allows us to do a lot more with the venue.

‘It’s great for the town because people in Fareham can have a nightlife in Fareham, rather than having to always go down into Portsmouth.’