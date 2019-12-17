Wickham stained glass artist creates lamps for BBC TV series

AN ARTIST helped a contestant in a national TV show be crowned the winner with a special commission to make stained glass lamps.

Linda Banks, who runs Wickham-based Orchid Stained Glass was commissioned to create a pair of art deco-style lamps for the winner of BBC Two and Netflix show, Interior Design Masters.

In the final of the show, antiques trader Cassie Nicholas was tasked to redesign the Dorsett Shepherd’s Bush hotel’s spacious Jin Bar.

For this, Linda created a pair of art deco-style emerald lampshades using stained glass that were focal points in the design.

She said: ‘Cassie was great to work with and as friendly in person as she came across in the series.

‘It was wonderful to be invited to create these unique pieces for her and the hotel. I love working with people to design something perfect for them – whether it is an interiors piece or a stained glass window.

‘We discussed what Cassie wanted to achieve and then I sent her sketches and samples that were approved with the client. I made the lamps using the same traditional techniques as were used in the original Tiffany lamps over 100 years ago. Cassie was right to stay true to her bold yet cohesive style throughout Interior Design Masters and I am sure she has a successful career ahead of her.’

The show, which is hosted by Fearne Cotton and Michelle Ogundehin features aspiring designers who take on commercial interior design challenges as they compete to win a life-changing design contract.

Winner of the show Cassie said: ‘My favourite pieces from the design were the two bespoke Tiffany-style stained glass lamps that were designed and hand made as one-offs for the project. I love a Tiffany lamp but wanted to add something a touch more contemporary looking, but also entirely green with a touch of the glamour of old-school Hollywood. These pieces really helped to tie it all together.

‘She created a timeless, practical and beautiful space that acknowledged the building’s heritage and could be adapted to different functions.’