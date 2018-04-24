Wightlink announces new senior retail appointment

Have your say

A NEW head of retail has been appointed at Wightlink.

Simon Lewis has worked in senior roles at giants including B&Q, Sainsburys and Wiggle.

Simon will be in charge of the operators retail operations including Costa Coffee, Wight Taste refreshments, the company car parks and future developments in these areas.

Simon said: ‘This is my ideal job as I love living on the Isle of Wight and look forward to leading the team promoting Island produce with Wightlink.

‘The Island is becoming a “foodie” destination to be proud of.

‘I will enjoy working with Iocal companies and organisations to expand our offer still further.’