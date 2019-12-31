Wightlink crew welcome on board a bear special guest to raise money for charity

Have your say

CREW on a ship welcomed onboard a special furry guest to raise awareness and money for charity.

The crew of Wightlink’s flagship Victoria of Wight welcomed a giant cuddly teddy bear who’s touring the country to increase awareness and help raise money for Royal Mail’s in-house charity the Rowland Hill Fund.

Royal Mail lorry driver Kevin Faithfull took the teddy on his regular route delivering parcels to Sandown sorting office.

Returning with Wightlink from Fishbourne to Portsmouth, they were invited up to the bridge by Captain Matt Baxter.

Hillda - named after postal service reformer Sir Rowland Hill – made herself at home in the helmsman’s seat and even got some advice on how to steer the ship from second mate Paul Cooke.