A FERRY operator is expected to carry out ‘essential maintenance' on one of its two Portsmouth berths after a technical issue meant some passengers had to be redirected to another terminal.

Wightlink said repairs are needed at its Portsmouth Harbour Station Pier FastCat berth after a ‘technical issue’ revealed at 2.45pm on Sunday.

Details of the fault are not known, but Wightlink said customers with ‘accessible travel needs' would be unable to board the Ryde-bound service.

This includes people travelling with wheelchairs, mobility scooters, walking aids, bicycles and large suitcases.

The company said today the issue is still affecting the service and is continuing to redirect inconvenienced customers to its Gunwharf terminal.

Portsmouth Harbour station, which is home to Wightlink's FastCat terminal . Picture: Malcolm Wells

Wightlink’s car ferry service from this terminal instead travels to Fishbourne, which is four miles west of Ryde, on the Isle of Wight, by road.

Wightlink said today: ‘Good morning, all car ferry routes are running on time.

‘Just a reminder, due to essential maintenance required on our FastCat berth customers with accessible travel needs, using wheelchairs or mobility scooters will be unable to travel on our FastCat service until further notice.’

Services from the car ferry terminal take 45 minutes – 23 minutes longer than Wightlink's catamaran from Portsmouth Harbour Station Pier.

A spokeswoman for the firm added: ‘Wightlink apologies to customers affected by a maintenance issue on the FastCat service.

‘An alternative boarding ramp is being used at Portsmouth Harbour and there are some stairs between the terminal and the vessel.

‘Customers using mobility scooters or wheelchairs are advised to use the car ferry.’

