PUSHCHAIRS, wheelchairs and mobility scooters can now travel on board scheduled catamaran services to the Isle of Wight after a damaged berth was repaired.

Wightlink’s berth at the Portsmouth Harbour Station Pier was partly out of action after a 'technical issue’ struck on Sunday, December 29.

The fault saw disabled people and customers with large amounts of luggage turned away from the firm's Ryde-bound FastCat service.

They were instead directed to use its Portsmouth to Fishbourne car ferry, leaving from Gunwharf Road, which takes 23 minutes longer.

Wightlink said today: ‘Good morning, just a quick update to advise we are now able to accommodate wheelchairs and mobility scooters on our Portsmouth Harbour to Ryde FastCat service. Thank you for your patience.’

Wightlink's FastCat, which runs between Portsmouth Harbour Station Pier and Ryde Pier on the Isle of Wight, with Gunwharf Quays and the Spinnaker Tower in the background. Picture: Tony Weaver

A spokeswoman for Wightlink apologised to customers affected by the issue.