Wightlink Ferry pale ale wins top beer award

AN ale created exclusively for a ferry company to celebrate the arrival of its new flagship has been named as one of the top beers in the country by organisers of the World Beer Awards.

The Victoria of Wight Ale, created for Wightlink, triumphed against stiff competition to be named ‘Country Winner’ in the ‘English Style’ Pale Ale category, which is a higher accolade than a ‘Gold’ award.

More than 100 judges were involved in the final tasting of more than 2,300 entries from 500 producers.

The beer, crafted on the Isle of Wight by senior brewer Chris Coleman at Island Brewery, will now go on to be judged against other country winners at the World Beer Awards later this year.

Wightlink’s head of retail Simon Lewis said: ‘From the very first time we tasted it we knew we had created something very special for our customers.

‘The team at Island Brewery worked really hard to create an ale with a light, crisp taste which blended citrus and malty flavours – something fit to celebrate the addition of a state-of-the-art hybrid-energy ferry to our fleet.’

Chris Mousley, Sales Director at Island Brewery, said: ‘We are extremely proud that Victoria of Wight will be representing the UK at the World Beer Awards, along with another of our ales, EarlsRDA.

‘We really enjoyed working in partnership with Wightlink to create Victoria of Wight, which we know is proving popular with their customers.’

Victoria of Wight is a 3.8 per cent light golden, easy drinking bottled ale.

It is available to purchase onboard Wightlink’s fleet of ferries and also at Wightlink’s Camber Café in Portsmouth.