Wightlink opens its new Camber Cafe to public

A FERRY operator has launched its new cafe.

Wightlink’s Camber Cafe is now open for business, just in time for Easter.

The eatery opened yesterday on the top floor of the new customer building, which links both boarding ramps at the port.

Produce from the Isle of Wight including Island Roasted coffee, Wight Crystal water and cakes from Calbourne Classic are all on offer.

The cafe is also licensed to sell ales and spirits as well as wine.

Head of retail Simon Lewis said: ‘Customers can now enjoy one of the best views in the city with a cup of tea or coffee while they wait for their ferries.

‘The Camber Café has an attractive terrace overlooking busy Portsmouth Harbour and people can see what’s going on in the fishing port and LandRover BAR’s headquarters.

‘Wightlink’s FastCats to Ryde Pier Head, cross-Channel ferries, cargo boats and warships also pass by frequently, so there’s always something to see.’

The cafe is open from 7am-7pm Saturday-Thursday and 7am-9pm on Fridays.